‘Young Rock’ and ‘Kenan’ Renewed at NBC

NBC announced that “Young Rock” and “Kenan” will return for second seasons on the network.

“It has been a true joy to watch Dwayne Johnson & Kenan Thompson on NBC every week and see families connect with their relatable, entertaining and heartwarming stories,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’re thrilled to renew both of these shows for another season and can’t wait to see more from Dwayne, Kenan and the incredibly talented casts and producing teams behind each of them.”

Dwayne Johnson stars in “Young Rock,”‘ alongside Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa, and John Tui. Kenan Thompson stars in “Kenen,” with Don Johnson, Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani and Dannah Lane.

“Young Rock” currently ranks as the #2 new comedy of the season in the 18-49 demo, with 13.4M people having watched the pilot. The series focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show explores the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way.

The “Kenan” premiere ranks as NBC’s #4 digital comedy launch on record and has been seen by 7.4M viewers. The single-camera comedy follows a widowed dad, Kenan (Kenan Thompson), who’s juggling a high-profile job as the host of an Atlanta morning show and raising his two girls. As Kenan tries to move on, his father-in-law Rick (Don Johnson), brother Gary (Chris Redd) and co-workers all have strong opinions on the best way to live his life.

