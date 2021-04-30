Netflix Sets Cast for ’13 The Musical’ Adaptation

Netflix confirmed the cast list for “13: The Musical.” The movie is an adaptation by Tony Award-winner Robert Horn, who is adapting the script from the book he co-wrote with Dan Elish for the original Broadway version of “13.” Three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown will compose new music for the movie, and Tamra Davis is attached to direct the project.

The Broadway version featured the first and only all-teenager cast and band, and the production served as professional debuts of Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies. The musical has since been a popular production of high school theater groups around the world.

The cast list includes Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Wyatt Moss, Liam Wignall, and Khiyla Aynne.

Netflix’s official logline reads, “Following a move from New York City to small-town Indiana, Evan Goldman (12) grapples with his parents’ divorce, prepares for his impending Bar Mitzvah, and navigates the complicated social circles of a new school.”

Neil Meron will produce, with Tamra Davis, Jason Robert Brown, Mark Nicholson, Bob Boyett, and Robert Horn serving as executive producers.

“13: The Musical” joins the platform’s growing slate of live-action family films. Other projects include “Skater Girl” from first-time director Manjari Makijany and “He’s All That,” starring Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan, directed by Mark Waters.

If you’re looking for something family-friendly to stream, recent releases include “Finding ‘Ohana,” directed by Jude Weng and starring Kea Peahu and Alex Aiono; “Feel the Beat,” directed by Elissa Down and starring Sofia Carson; and the 2019 comedy “Tall Girl,” directed by Nzingha Stewart and starring Ava Michelle.

Proud to finally share Wyatt’s next project. 13 The Musical on Netflix playing the role of Zee. Incredibly talented cast. Can’t wait to see it! https://t.co/hAEhsVxXFu — Jim Moss (@🏡) (@TheSmileCEO) April 30, 2021

photo credit: netflix

