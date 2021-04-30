IFC Midnight Picks up ‘The Feast’ Horror-Thriller

The Welsh-language supernatural thriller “The Feast” will release on Thanksgiving weekend 2021 through IFC Midnight. The studio announced that it had acquired the North American rights to the film, which serves as Lee Haven Jones’ feature directorial debut.

Jones directed the project from a script by Roger Williams, who also produced. The movie stars Annes Elwy, Nia Roberts, and Julian Lewis Jones alongside Sion Alun Davies, Steffan Cennydd, Rhodri Meilir, and Lisa Palfrey. Filmed in the Welsh language, “The Feast” made its world premiere as a Midnighters entry at the 2021 SXSW Film Festival.

The description reads, “Rooted in the potent mythical fables of Wales, The Feast unfolds over the course of a single evening as a wealthy family gathers at their lavish home in the Welsh mountains for a dinner party, hosting a local businessman and neighboring farmer to broker a business deal to mine the surrounding countryside. When a mysterious young woman arrives to be their waitress for the evening, the family’s beliefs and values are challenged as her quiet yet disturbing presence begins to unravel their lives – slowly, deliberately, and with the most terrifying of consequences. A slow-burn meditation on history and tradition, greed and responsibility, identity and difference, The Feast is a contemporary morality tale that questions who is truly meant to inherit the earth, permeated with a mounting sense of dread that leads to a horrifying, blood-soaked conclusion.”

tv: Netflix’s DC Comics Inspired ‘Sweet Tooth’ Shares a Preview

“It’s hard to shake the sense of fear and apprehension that you feel while watching The Feast, a terrifying and twisted fable that will keep you on the very edge of your seat until the shocking, grand guignol-worthy finale,” Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, said in the announcement. “We’re so excited to work with Lee on his feature debut and can’t wait to share The Feast with horror audiences everywhere.”

Writer and Producer Roger Williams added, “I’m thrilled IFC Midnight will be serving up The Feast in the USA and Canada. I’m certain audiences across North America will be entertained and horrified in equal measure by our unique Welsh film which, thanks to IFC Midnight will now find the widest audience possible.”

The Feast was produced through Ffilm Cymru Wales’ Cinematic scheme and was funded by S4C, Ffilm Cymru Wales, BFI (using funds from the National Lottery), and Fields Park. The film was produced in association with Melville Media Limited with support from Great Point Media.

The deal for the movie was negotiated by IFC Films President Arianna Bocco and Director of Acquisitions Aijah Keith, with Bankside Films representing the filmmakers.

photo credit: ifc

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter