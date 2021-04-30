Nick Jonas to Host 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Nick Jonas will host the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, according to dick clark productions and NBC. This year’s event will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 23rd.

Fans know Nick Jonas best as part of the three-time Billboard Music Award-winning trio the Jonas Brothers. The band returned with new music in 2019 with the comeback album Happiness Begins and hosted the sold-out “Happiness Begins Tour,” with over 1.2M tickets sold. A recipient of the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s prestigious Hal David Starlight Award, Jonas co-wrote the 2018 Golden Globe-nominated. original song “Home” for the movie “Ferdinand.”

In movies, Jonas starred in the 2016 Sundance Film Festival film “Goat” and appeared alongside Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” Sony’s highest-grossing domestic film. Jonas also starred in Roland Emmerich’s “Midway” and recently completed Lionsgate’s post-apocalyptic thriller “Chaos Walking,” starring Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland.

Jonas currently serves as a coach on the four-time Emmy Award-winning competition series “The Voice,” which is also on NBC.

This year’s awards are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020, through April 3, 2021. “Billboard Music Awards” finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data.

This year’s fan-voted categories include Top Social Artist and Top Collaboration. The annual live broadcast showcases spectacular performances, unexpected collaborations, buzzworthy pop culture moments that keep fans talking all year and the prestigious ICON Award, which honors record-breaking artists and their impact on music. The “2021 Billboard Music Awards” is sponsored by Rockstar Energy Drink and Security Benefit.

