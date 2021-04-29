CW Summer Premiere Schedule Adds ‘Roswell,’ ‘Supergirl’ and ‘In the Dark’

The CW Network set new premiere dates for the upcoming Summer 2021 schedule. The new additions include the U.S. broadcast debut of “Wellington Paranormal,” as well as “DC’s “Stargirl,” “Dead Pixels,” and “Supergirl.” The summer series “Masters of Illusion” is also returning this summer, alongside “In the Dark,” “Coroner,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “Riverdale,” and “Burden of Truth.”

The confirmed premiere dates start with “In the Dark” Season 3, which will premiere on June 23rd, following an all-new episode of “Kung Fu.” Fans of “In the Dark” should circle the new date because the premiere was moved from June 9th.

Horror-comedy fans can watch the first episode of “Wellington Paranormal,” Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s spinoff of the vampire mockumentary film “What We Do In The Shadows,” on July 11th. The comedy is kicking off its U.S. debut with back-to-back original episodes. On July 18th, the CW is pairing the series with the Season 2 debut of “Dead Pixels,” and both nights will begin with new episodes of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.”

The third season of “Coronor” will premiere on July 15th, following an original episode of The CW’s hit series “Walker.” “Roswell, New Mexico” is also starting its third season on The CW this summer, slated to return on July 26th, followed by “The Republic of Sarah.” Kristin Kreuk’s “Burden of Truth” starts its fourth and final season on August 19th, followed by another original episode of “Coroner.”

Fans of Brec Bassinger will get to see her in “DC’s Stargirl” when the show returns to start Season 2 on August 10th, followed by an original episode of “Superman & Lois.”

“Riverdale” is still one of the network’s most popular series, and the show will return from its midseason hiatus on August 11th. The show will eventually complete its fifth season, alongside new episodes of “In the Dark.” “Riverdale” was initially slated to return on July 7th but was moved to August in the announcement.

The summer premiere schedule concludes with “Masters of Illusion” on August 13th, followed by an all-new episode of “Dynasty.” “Supergirl” returns for its final 13 episodes on August 24th.

