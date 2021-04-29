Krysten Ritter to Direct ‘Girl in the Woods’ Supernatural Drama Series

Peacock is working on a new supernatural drama called “Girl in the Woods” from Crypt TV. The series is based on Crypt’s 2018 short film “The Door in the Woods,” which was written and directed by Joey Greene, and the 2020 sequel “The Girl in the Woods,” written by David Calbert and Van Nguyen. According to the announcement, Krysten Ritter is attached to direct four episodes of the series adaptation, including the pilot.

Crypt TV will serve as showrunner of the series, with the company’s Jack Davis and Darren Brandl serving as executive producers. Jacob Chase is set to direct the last four episodes, and Casey Modderno will serve as head writer on the project.

Set in the Pacific Northwest, Girl in the Woods follows Carrie’s escape from her mysterious, cult-like colony that guards the world from monsters hidden behind a secret door within the woods.

“Girl in the Woods is Crypt’s most ambitious adaption of our IP to date. We are thrilled to have such special talents in Krysten Ritter, Casey Modderno and Jacob Chase bringing this series to life with grounded characters taking on meaningful themes and plenty of scares,” said executive producer Jack Davis. “Crypt prides itself on telling norm breaking, innovative genre stories, and our audience is going to love watching this show on Peacock, who has been a spectacular partner.”

“As a huge fan of horror and all things coming of age, this is one of the most exciting pilot scripts I’ve gotten my hands on. I fell in love with the characters, the writing, the setting, and the themes the second I read it,” said director and co-executive producer Krysten Ritter. “I also loved Crypt’s original short ‘The Door in the Woods’ and the universe they are building. I’m so thrilled to have the opportunity to helm this badass female-driven monster hunting series with Jane Casey Modderno, Crypt and Peacock.”

“Girl in the Woods” is produced by Crypt TV. Jack Davis and Darren Brandl will serve as executive producers. Casey Modderno serves as head writer and co-executive producer. Krysten Ritter will direct and co-executive produce. Jeremy Elliott and Jasmine Johnson will also co-executive produce. Jacob Chase will direct and produce. Joey Greene and Cameron Fuller will co-produce.

