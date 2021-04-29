Netflix’s DC Comics Inspired ‘Sweet Tooth’ Shares a Preview

Netflix released a first look trailer for “Sweet Tooth,” launching on the platform on June 4, 2021. Inspired by the DC Comics stories, the series stars Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar, and Will Forte, with James Brolin as the voice of the narrator.

The description reads, “Sweet Tooth is the broad appeal, family-friendly, storybook adventure of Gus — part deer, part boy — who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.”

Jim Mickle serves as writer, director, executive producer and co-showrunner with Beth Schwartz. Team Downey’s Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey serve as executive producers with Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran, with Team Downey’s Evan Moore producing.

The series is based on the characters created for DC by Jeff Lemire, and Netflix ordered eight one-hour episodes for the show’s first season.

Netflix shared the trailer on social media on Thursday afternoon to promote the premiere date. The video’s description on YouTube adds, “Sweet Tooth is a post-apocalyptic fairytale about a hybrid deer-boy and a wandering loner who embark on an extraordinary adventure.”

Netflix’s summer schedule is overstuffed with new releases. A few of the upcoming projects to keep on your radar include “The Mitchells vs. The Machines,” “Blue Miracle,” “Wish Dragon,” “Skater Girl,” “Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans,” and “The Loud House Movie.” Other upcoming releases include “Army of the Dead,” “Blood Red Sky” and “America: The Motion Pictures” which are all Netflix exclusives. So you should have plenty of content to stream during your weekend holidays.

