‘Betty’ Returns for Season 2 in June

HBO set a return date for “Betty,” based on Crystal Moselle’s 2018 Sundance hit “Skate Kitchen.” The series is slated to return to HBO for a second season this June, and follows five young women on journeys of self-discovery against the backdrop of New York City’s male-dominated skateboarding scene.

The show will also be available to stream on HBO Max. This season stars Nina Moran as Kirt, Dede Lovelace as Janay, Moonbear as Honeybear, Rachelle Vinberg as Camille, and Ajani Russell as Indigo. Recurring cast this season include Katerina Tannenbaum, Andrew Darnell, Lil’ Dre, Roblé Ali, Rad Pereira, Isabel Palma, Eisa Davis, Danielle Melendez, Aya Aldamin, Florence Pedrosa, Alexander Cooper, Raekwon Haynes, Moisés Acevedo, Judah Lang, Joe Apollonio, and Sage Ceasar.”

The network’s description reads, “As Kirt (Nina Moran), Janay (Dede Lovelace), Honeybear (Moonbear), Camille (Rachelle Vinberg), and Indigo (Ajani Russell) cross the threshold to womanhood, they unite to protect and empower their skate community, fearlessly mining the nuances of their identities and embracing their differences along the way. Independent, strong-willed, and discerning, these women are brought together by skateboarding – but their bond goes far beyond the sport.”

HBO added, “In season two, our five protagonists are stepping firmly into womanhood and tackling all the challenges it brings. As they navigate the pressures of adulthood, their male counterparts start to step up, step in, and become true allies, forming a united front for the greater good. Set in the last chapter of 2020, the season captures the late summer and early fall COVID-19 months in New York City, where masks and outside activities are the norm.”

BETTY is directed by Crystal Moselle; executive produced by Crystal Moselle, Alliah Sophia Mourad, Igor Srubshchik, Jason Weinberg, and Annie Schmidt.

photo credit: hbo

