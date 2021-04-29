Michelle Pfeiffer’s ‘French Exit’ Goes Digital in May

Sony Pictures set a “French Exit” digital release date this week. The comedy-drama, which is an adaptation of Patrick DeWitt’s novel of the same name, will release on digital platforms on May 11th, followed by a retail release on June 15th.

Azazel Jacobs directed the adaptation,starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges, Valerie Mahaffey, Imogen Poots, Susan Coyne, Danielle MacDonald, Isaach de Bankolé, and Tracy Letts. The original novel was was shortlisted for the Scotiabank Giller Prize. You can read the original work before seeing the adaptation, and you can find French Exit right here on Amazon.

The dramedy hit theaters back in February, bringing in $629K domestically at the limited box office and over $1.3M worldwide.

The synopsis reads, “My plan was to die before the money ran out,” says 60-year-old, penniless Manhattan socialite Frances Price (Michelle Pfeiffer), but things didn’t go as planned. Her husband, Franklin, has been dead for 12 years. With his vast inheritance gone, she cashes in the last of her possessions and resolves to live out her twilight days anonymously in a borrowed apartment in Paris, accompanied by her directionless son, Malcolm (Lucas Hedges), and a cat named Small Frank—who may or may not embody the spirit of Frances’ dead husband.”

tv: Peacock’s Cyber-Thriller ‘Undeclared War’ Sets Cast

Christine Haebler, Christina Piovesan, Noah Segal, Trish Dolman, Katie Holly, and Olivier Glaas produced the project, with Thorsten Schumacher, Lars Sylvest, Vincent Maraval, Ian Cooper, Mal Ward, Marc Marrie, Matt Aselton, Laurie May, Adrian Love, Azazel Jacobs, Patrick DeWitt, Stuart Manashil, and Darrin Navarro serving as executive producers.

If you missed the trailers that Sony Pictures Classics ran for the movie, you can watch the video below for a quick preview of the cast and story.

photo credit: sony pictures classics

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter