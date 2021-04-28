Peacock’s Cyber-Thriller ‘Undeclared War’ Sets Cast

Peacock will stream “The Undeclared War,” a six-part cyber-thriller directed and co-written by seven-time BAFTA winner Peter Kosminsky. The series will also air on Channel 4 in the UK.

The description reads, “Set in 2024 in the run up to a British general election, The Undeclared War tracks a leading team of analysts buried in the heart of GCHQ, the UK’s version of the NSA, secretly working to ward off a cyber-attack on the country’s electoral system.

The cast includes Academy Award winner Mark Rylance, Simon Pegg, Adrian Lester, Alex Jennings, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and newcomer Hannah Khalique-Brown. Kosminsky will direct all six episodes and has written four. Other writers include Declan Lawn, Adam Patterson, and Amelia Spencer.

Peacock added, “During a three-year research process, Kosminsky and his team gained unprecedented access to the cybersecurity industry on both sides of the Atlantic, allowing a realistic picture of the threat faced by the Western world to be depicted in the drama.”

“It’s such an honor to bring this powerhouse writing and producing team to Peacock for a thrilling drama that will keep viewers at the edge of their seat with this timely and realistic look into cyber security,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“The series is based deep within the least-known arm of the UK’s intelligence infrastructure, GCHQ. The story we’re now able to tell casts an extraordinary, revelatory light on the hot, undeclared war taking place right now in the world’s newest and most invisible domain of conflict – cyber,” said Peter Kosminsky.

“I’m delighted to be reuniting with Peter to bring his exhilarating vision to life,” says Callender. “The Undeclared War is a stunning cautionary tale that brings to life a world never seen before on television or in film. I’m equally thrilled to be partnering with NBCUniversal International Studios, Channel 4 and Peacock, all of whom have been fiercely supportive and dedicated to bringing this provocative, timely story to the screen.”

The series reunites Kosminsky with Emmy Award-winning producer Colin Callender and his production company Playground, who previously worked together on miniseries “Wolf Hall” and “All Creatures Great and Small.”

