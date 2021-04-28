‘Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries’ Returns in June

The Acorn TV Original series “Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries” will return for a second season on June 7th on Acorn TV across the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The series will debut with two episodes, with premieres every Monday through July 19th. The show is a spinoff of the Australian sensation “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries,” and the second season will consist of eight episodes. The video streaming service also released a first look trailer for fans, confirming the summer return date.

The description reads, “Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries follows the fearless and spirited Peregrine Fisher, the niece of a world-class adventuress and private detective Phryne Fisher, as she inherits a windfall from her famous aunt and sets out to become an exceptional sleuth in her own right.”

The Season 2 description adds, “As murders continue to plague the streets of 1964 Melbourne, daring detective Peregrine Fisher tackles her trickiest assignment yet: juggling her career, the busy life of an Adventuress, and her romance with Detective James Steed. Playful but never mocking, exuberant but never naive, Peregrine Fisher continues her mission to do the legacy of her famous aunt justice, to find her way in changing times and to make a difference in the world.”

“Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries” is an Acorn TV Original Series produced by Every Cloud Productions, Principal production investment from Screen Australia in association with Film Victoria, Acorn Media Enterprises, All3media International, and Fulcrum Media Finance.

Acorn TV released a promotional trailer on social media while announcing the premiere date for the show’s second season. If you missed the video, you can watch the Season 2 trailer below for a quick preview of the upcoming mysteries and adventures.

photo credit: acorntv

