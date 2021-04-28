‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal’ Movies to Stream on Netflix

Sailor Moon fans will be able to stream the “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon” movies on Netflix this summer. The video streaming service will launch “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie’ Part 1 & Part 2” globally on Netflix (outside of Japan) on June 3, 2021.

“Like so many others around the world, I trace my love for anime back to watching ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon’ when I was a toddler – pictures of me in Usagi’s Bun Head have become a family treasure. It’s no surprise that these characters and tales about love and justice still touch the hearts of so many fans around the world,” said Ema Hirayama, Manager, Content Acquisition, Netflix. “It’s a dream come true for all of us at Netflix to have ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie’ join our expansive anime slate and to share this incredible story with fans around the world.”

Netflix’s description adds, “The theme of the upcoming movies is ‘Dreams’. Based on the ‘Dream Arc’ of the original hit manga series, the story is about the Sailor Guardians’ growth, both as teenage girls and as Sailor Guardians, as well as the faint first love of Chibi-Usa and Helios.”

“We have long been hoping to bring the ‘Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie’ to people around the world since the initial release in Japan in January and February 2021,” said Fumio Osano, Editor-in-Chief, Comic IP Development Team (Kodansha). “Today, we are excited to bring these movies to our fans through Netflix. Amidst these challenging times, it is our greatest pleasure for viewers to feel courage and hope by watching this story about love and justice.”

The long description reads, “The upcoming adventures are set in April when the cherry blossoms are in bloom and Tokyo is in a festive mood as it celebrates the largest Total Solar Eclipse of the century. As the new moon obscures the sun and gradually dims its light, Usagi and Chibi-Usa encounter Pegasus, who is in search of the chosen Maiden who can break the seal of the Golden Crystal. Meanwhile, a mysterious troupe called the Dead Moon Circus appears in town who’s nefarious plan is to scatter the nightmare incarnations known as Lemures, seize the ‘Legendary Silver Crystal,’ rule over the moon and the earth, and eventually dominate the entire universe.”

Originally created by Naoko Takeuchi, and directed by Chiaki Kon. Yasuharu Takanashi worked on the music, with character designs by Kazuko Tadano. TOEI Animation / Studio DEEN worked on the animation.

