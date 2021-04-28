Sarah Silverman, Nicole Byer Join ‘Kill the Orange-Faced Bear’ Comedy

TBS added more names to the cast list of “Kill the Orange-Faced Bear,” a new comedy slated to begin production in Portland in May. The new names include Sarah Silverman, Nicole Byer, and Sam Richardson, who join the series alongside Damon Wayans Jr., Jessy Hodges, Alex Karpovsky, and Nate Torrence. “Kill the Orange-Faced Bear” is a comedy pilot about one man’s epic revenge journey after a bear eats his girlfriend.

In the series, Silverman voices Brenda, the sarcastic badass grizzly bear who attacked and ate Hank’s fiancée Stacy—for personal reasons. When Stacy’s friends panicked and mistook a can of spray paint for bear mace, they turned Brenda’s face orange—but she won’t let being marked make her an easy target for Hank’s revenge plan.

Byer voices Pauline, a bear with perfect fur and perfect nails who uses her feminine wiles to seduce Brenda’s husband.

Richardson voices Steve, the charmingly idiotic grizzly bear with a dangerous habit of breaking into cars to steal snacks and beer.

Previously announced live-action cast includes Damon Wayans Jr. as Hank, the charming, funny, and grieving man who’s hell-bent on tracking down Brenda, the bear. Jessy Hodges has been cast as Stacy, Hank’s late girlfriend, and Jamie, her twin sister, with a confusing secret. Alex Karpovsky plays Ronnie, an oddball park ranger who has a score to settle with Hank. Nate Torrance is Murray, Hank’s best friend, and boyfriend to Jamie, who is just trying to keep everyone together.

The series is written, created and executive produced by Romanski. Trevor Engelson and Steven Fisher of Underground, Alex Karpovsky, Jake Szymanski, and Damon Wayans Jr. also serve as executive producers on the project. Jake Szymanski is set to direct.

photo credit: nbc

