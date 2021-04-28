Pixar’s ‘Luca’ Brings Summer Vibes and Sea Monsters to Disney+

Disney released an official trailer for Pixar’s upcoming feature film “Luca,” slated to premiere exclusively on Disney+ for all subscribers beginning June 18, 2021. The movie takes place during over an incredible summer in the Italian seaside town of Portorosso, seen through the eyes of a sea monster named Luca.

The studio’s description reads, “’Luca’ is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.”

The voice cast features Jacob Tremblay as Luca Paguro, Jack Dylan Grazer as Alberto Scorfano, Emma Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo, Saverio Raimondo as town bully Ercole Visconti, Maya Rudolph as Luca’s mom Daniela, Marco Barricelli as Giulia’s dad Massimo, Jim Gaffigan as Luca’s dad Lorenzo, Sandy Martin as Luca’s grandma, and Giacomo Gianniotti as a local fisherman.

“Luca” marks Pixar Animation Studios’ 24th feature film, and was directed by Academy Award nominee Enrico Casarosa, and produced by Andrea Warren. Award-winning composer Dan Romer created the score for the movie.

On April 30th, Disney is releasing the short “22 vs. Earth,” a short set before the events of “Soul.” The story revisits the skeptical soul 22 long before she ever met Joe Gardner in the animated movie. The short welcomes Tina Fey back to The Great Before as the voice of quick-witted and sarcastic soul 22.

In the short, 22 defies the rules of The Great Before and refuses to go to Earth, enlisting a gang of five other new souls in her attempt at rebellion. However, as her cohorts’ activities lead to unexpected results, 22’s subversive plot may actually lead to a surprising revelation about the meaning of life.

photo credit: pixar

