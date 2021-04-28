‘Why Women Kill’ Season 2 Digs up a June Premiere Date

Paramount+ set a premiere date for the second season of the anthology series “Why Women Kill.” The popular show will return with all-new episodes on June 3rd, giving viewers a new series to watch while the networks focus on reality shows and competition series. Paramount+ confirmed that the dark comedy’s 10-episode arc will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers.

The show comes from creator Marc Cherry, and season two of “Why Women Kill” features a new ensemble cast and storylines set in 1949. The platform teased that the new episodes “will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong.”

The second season stars Allison Tolman, Lana Parilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario, Veronica Falcón, and Nick Frost.

The first season followed a housewife in the ’60s, a socialite in the ’80s, and a lawyer in 2019. The cast included including Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste, as well as Jack Davenport, Sam Jaeger, Reid Scott, Alexandra Daddario, Sadie Calvano, Leo Howard, Alicia Coppola, and Katie Finneran.

The series is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Studios. Cherry also serves as executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey; Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. Marc Webb, Francie Calfo, David Warren, Austin Guzman, and Curtis Kheel executive produce as well.

movies: ‘West Side Story’ Trailer Teases Steven Spielberg’s Adaptation

Paramount+ released a teaser trailer for the new episodes on social media, confirming the premiere date and getting fans excited for the return of the series. You can watch the teaser below for a colorful reminder of the premiere date.

photo credit: paramount+

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter