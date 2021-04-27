FOX’s ‘Fantasy Island’ Reboot Casts Roselyn Sanchez, Sets August Premiere

Roselyn Sanchez will star in FOX’s upcoming “Fantasy Island” reboot. The actress, singer, and songwriter will star in the series as Elena Roarke, a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke from the original show. The reboot a joint project from Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios, and FOX Entertainment, and will premiere on August 10th on FOX. The show is currently in production in Puerto Rico.

The network stated, “Elena set aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy. Sophisticated, insightful, and always charming, Elena’s calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed as steward of this mysterious island.”

Sanchez joins Kiara Barnes as Ruby Okoro, a young woman with an old soul who arrives on Fantasy Island with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life there; and John Gabriel Rodriquez as pilot JAVIER, who also is the head of island transportation and a jack of all trades.

The show’s description adds, “A modern drama series, Fantasy Island takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the “what if” questions — both big and small — that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.”

To promote the show, starting on May 1st, all seasons of the original 1977 “Fantasy Island” series and the 1998 remake will begin streaming on FOX Entertainment’s free-streaming platform, Tubi.

Michael Peña, Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, and Austin Stowell recently starred in a horror-thriller movie adaptation from Sony Pictures. The film hit theaters in 2020 and made over $48M worldwide from an estimated $7M budget.

