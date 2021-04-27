‘Disney’s Magic Bake-Off’ adds Dara Reneé and Issac Ryan Brown as Hosts

Disney Channel and Tastemade are working together on “Disney’s Magic Bake-Off,” a competitive series for kids 6-14 that combines baking and ingenuity. Dara Reneé and Issac Ryan Brown will co-host the 13-episode series and, along with Disneyland resort pastry chef Graciela Gomez, will guide the tiny contestants as they create cakes inspired by the magic of Disney.

“Tastemade’s unique and innovative approach in the food programming space has made this partnership invaluable as we embark on Disney Channel’s first-ever baking competition series,” said Claire McCabe, vice president, Alternative Programming and Development, Disney Branded Television. “With our magnetic hosts, Dara Reneé and Issac Ryan Brown, leading the way for a group of talented young bakers, there’s no limit to the imagination, fun and magic this series will deliver.”

“The unsurpassed imagination and creativity of Disney paired with Tastemade’s attention to detail, premium aesthetic and dynamic approach to the food genre make for an extraordinary partnership,” said Emily Mraz, head of Development at Tastemade. “Disney and Tastemade share a love for storytelling and are always looking for dynamic ways to engage audiences, so working together in this new way represents a truly special opportunity.”

The description reads, “Imagination rules and teamwork triumphs in “Disney’s Magic Bake-Off,” as three teams of two race against the clock to design a Disney-inspired cake utilizing Tastemade’s signature recipe videos and an enchanted pantry filled with a wonderful world of ingredients and surprises. Hosts Reneé and Brown, along with pastry chef Gomez, guide the kid bakers through a series of challenges, fun games, and unexpected twists, all designed to elevate the contestants’ baking abilities, techniques and creativity to new culinary heights. Each episode will declare a winning team to be named Disney Baking Champion. The winning recipe will become a featured Tastemade video, available on Disney Channel and Tastemade social media platforms. Production is currently underway for a summer premiere.”

photo credit: disney channel

