‘TikTok Gamers Got Talent’ is all About Your Hidden Talent

TikTok and Enthusiast Gaming are launching TikTok Gamers Got Talent, set to premiere on May 9th. The announcement also stated that e.l.f. Cosmetics will also be a part of the seven-week live series, which will follow contestants as they show off their diverse talents and compete in front of millions of fans for a chance to win $25,000 and e.l.f. products.

“TikTok continues to be a platform where culture starts, and through TikTok’s Gamers Got Talent, a North American first, our gaming community will have an opportunity to reach new audiences, be discovered and entertained,” said Nadia Niccoli, Director of Marketing, TikTok Canada. “We’re excited to have two industry giants in their respective areas, e.l.f. Cosmetics and Enthusiast Gaming, on board to support and show gamers the power of TikTok.”

The partnership broadens e.l.f.’s “Gameup” initiative, which the company explains is the intersection of gaming and makeup. The cosmetic company supports female empowerment and enablement in the gaming world.

“TikTok Gamers Got Talent marks our first foray into connecting with the TikTok gaming community, and we’re proud to be the premier sponsor of this live series,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “In true e.l.f. style, we are going all in – proving that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We can’t wait to see some bad-ass girl gamers unleash their amazing talents.”

“#Gaming has over 105 billion views on TikTok globally, and the community has discovered that TikTok is the perfect platform for reliving their most epic and emotional gaming moments and sharing them with other passionate gamers,” said Nick Tran, Head of Global Marketing, TikTok. “From overlaying music to using editing tools like the Stitch and Duet features, gamers have already been flexing their creative chops when showcasing their gaming talents in a uniquely TikTok way. TikTok Gamers Got Talent is the evolution of this relationship and a platform for them to express themselves.”

Once the top 20 contestants are selected, they will share their talents live in front of a rotating panel of celebrity judges. Each week, there will be a mix of veteran gamers and influential TikTok creators, including Luminosity Gaming’s toripareno, nickeh30, Muselk, Canadian musician bbno$, and more. Premiering live on Sunday, May 9th, the first episode will feature an all-female judging panel including Luminosity Gaming’s Chica and Loserfruit, one of the world’s most popular professional gamers.

“We are thrilled to partner with TikTok and e.l.f. Cosmetics, who share in our passion of gaming, to uniquely deliver this immersive and engaging experience to our gaming fan communities,” commented Thamba Tharmalingam, COO, Enthusiast Gaming. “This partnership provides a great opportunity to shine a light on the talented and passionate female gamers in our communities, and we look forward to the talent and creativity that our audience will bring.”

To enter, create a TikTok showing your hidden talent using #TikTokGGT and upload it to GamersGotTalent.com. Submissions are open to residents of the U.S. and Canada between April 27th and May 2nd.

photo credit: unsplash

