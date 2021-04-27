Kiss Documentary ‘KISStory’ to Stream on A&E in June

A&E announces a new documentary detailing the legacy of the band KISS. Directed by D.J. Viola, “Biography: KISStory” chronicles the band’s five decades in the business, with Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons. The four-hour, two-night event airs on June 27th and June 28th.

The description reads, “After 50 years of rocking and rolling all night and partying every day, the #1 Gold Record selling band of all time, KISS, shares their story of success before finally smashing their last guitar and extinguishing the fire-breathing demon.”

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, along with current members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer, will be joined by guests Dave Grohl, Tom Morello, manager Doc McGhee, music producer Bob Ezrin, and other famous faces in the industry.

KISS is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band and has sold over 100M albums worldwide over the last 40 years. The documentary will feature original recording sessions, home movies, behind-the-scenes stories, and rare footage.

The network added, “Fans will hear a first-hand account of the emotional story behind the band’s start in New York City’s gritty rock scene of the 70s, their meteoric rise to fame, almost losing it all to drugs and alcohol in the 80s and how they ultimately fought their way back to the top of the charts in the 90s to become a household name synonymous with Rock ‘N Roll.”

movies: Free ‘Fast & Furious’ Screenings to Span all Eight Films

“Through the ‘Biography’ lens we are able to give fans a backstage pass to a two-night event that honors the legacy of the rock icons behind KISS,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming for A&E. “This documentary event is a special tribute to a one-of-a-kind band and the incredible Kiss Army fanbase that has idolized them for generations.”

“Biography: KISStory” is a Leslie Greif production, produced for A&E Network by Critical Content and Big Dreams Entertainment with Leslie Greif and Jenny Daly serving as Executive Producers and D.J. Viola serving as Director. Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson serve as Executive Producers for A&E Network. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for “Biography: KISStory.”

photo credit: a&e

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter