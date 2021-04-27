NHL Hockey Moves from NBC to Turner Sports

Turner Sports and the National Hockey League reached a multi-faceted, seven-year agreement set to begin with the 2021-22 season. The new deal was announced today by Jeff Zucker, Chairman, WarnerMedia News & Sports, and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

The agreement includes the Stanley Cup Final and Stanley Cup Playoffs, which will air on TNT and TBS for the first time, along with providing Turner Sports rights to up to 72 regular-season games and the NHL Winter Classic each season.

The network added, ‘The multi-year agreement is highlighted by TNT crowning a champion through its exclusive live coverage of the Stanley Cup Final in three of the seven years; half of the Stanley Cup Playoffs each year (half of the Conference Finals, First and Second Round games); and rights to up to 72 exclusive national regular-season games each season. Additionally, TNT will exclusively present the NHL Winter Classic each year, among other live events. Live game and studio coverage details, along with programming plans, will be announced in the months ahead.”

“This agreement with the National Hockey League brings one of the most prestigious championships in sports to TNT and fuels our entire Turner Sports and Bleacher Report portfolio with even more premium content for many years to come,” said Zucker. “We’re delighted to spotlight the world’s best hockey league on our leading networks while continuing to further elevate this marquee property through an ever-expanding array of digital platforms in the years to come.”

“Turner Sports is known for its outstanding sports coverage, quality, and innovation, and we are thrilled that this new partnership will provide our fans with the content they love on the platforms and devices of their choice,” said Commissioner Bettman. “TNT is a proven and acclaimed destination for sports fans, and we will also benefit from the deep connection Bleacher Report has with young digital-savvy fans. Having WarnerMedia join the NHL family as co-rightsholders for the next seven years gives us incredible reach, positions us well for the future as the media landscape continues to evolve, and will fuel continued growth for the NHL and our Clubs.”

The deal also includes live streaming and simulcast rights for HBO Max, and Turner Sports will have TV Everywhere rights that will allow its networks to make its NHL games and related programming available to authenticated subscribers across all WarnerMedia platforms. Bleacher Report will have the ability to create ancillary programming, events, and bespoke digital experiences for hockey fans.

photo credit: nhl

