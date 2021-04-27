Rose Byrne’s ‘Physical’ Dramedy to Premiere in June

Apple released an official trailer for “Physical,” the highly-anticipated dramedy starring Rose Byrne, Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, and Ashley Liao.

Annie Weisman created the series, which follows a women’s journey to independence and self-discovery. Apple had teased the series earlier this year but did not announce a premiere date; now we know that the show will debut on June 18th.

Apple’s official description reads, “’Physical’ is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin, a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image… that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.”

Annie Weisman, Alex Cunningham, Becky Clements, Rose Byrne, Craig Gillespie, Liza Johnson, and Stephanie Laing serve as executive producers, with Rosa Handelman as co-executive producer. Craig Gillespie, Liza Johnson, and Stephanie Laing are attached as directors in the first season.

The platform added, “At first hooked on the exercise itself, Sheila’s real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time) — the female lifestyle guru.”

photo credit: appletv

