Chris Pratt’s ‘Tomorrow War’ Shares First Look Photos

Amazon Studios shared a few photos from “The Tomorrow War,” slated to premiere on Prime Video in July. Chris McKay directed the movie, working from a script by Zach Dean. Chris Pratt stars in the film alongside Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers.

The studio’s description reads, “In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.”

movies: Free ‘Fast & Furious’ Screenings to Span all Eight Films

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, and Adam Kolbrenner produced the project, with Rob Cowan, Chris Pratt, Brian Oliver, and Bradley J. Fischer serving as executive producer.

Amazon Studios released the pictures on social media, announcing that the film is releasing on Prime Video on July 2nd, 2021. Fans can expect a first look trailer tomorrow.

Pratt is also appearing in “Jurassic World Dominion” as Owen Grady and is expected to appear in the Marvel installment “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Marvel is also planning on making “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” with Pratt returning to the franchise as Peter-Quill / Star-Lord.

Do you like @prattprattpratt, aliens, and explosions? You're gonna love The Tomorrow War, coming to Prime Video on July 2. pic.twitter.com/1bcrc9fYCD — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) April 27, 2021

photo credit: amazon studios

