Netflix’s ‘Yasuke’ Trailer Intros the Saga of A Black Samurai

Netflix dropped a trailer for the highly-anticipated anime series “Yasuke” this week. The video streamer ordered six episodes for the show’s first season, which is scheduled to premiere on April 29th.

The series’ official description reads, “In a war-torn feudal Japan filled with mechs and magic, the greatest ronin never known, Yasuke, struggles to maintain a peaceful existence after a past life of violence. But when a local village becomes the center of social upheaval between warring daimyo, Yasuke must take up his sword and transport a mysterious child who is the target of dark forces and bloodthirsty warlords.”

In a statement, John Derderian, Netflix, Vice President of Japan & Anime, talked about bringing the show to U.S. audiences, and working with MAPA studio.

“From Tokyo to Los Angeles to New York, we’ve brought together the very best global talent to make this show — creator, executive producer and director LeSean Thomas, revered Japanese animation studio MAPPA, world class director and animator Takeshi Koike, award-winning actor LaKeith Stanfield, and Grammy Award-nominated artist Flying Lotus have reimagined this story of the first African samurai,” Derderian stated. “Yasuke is a six-episode anime series created by LeSean Thomas, set in alternate fantastical Japan during the feudal era. The story follows a samurai warrior of African descent who must return to his life of sword-fighting and violence in order to protect a mysterious girl from dark forces. The story, just like the passionate creative team, transcends borders, cultures and languages and is one that we’re so proud to tell at Netflix and share with the world.”

Anime fans have had the show on the backburner for the last year, and will finally get to start the story later this week. If you missed the promotional trailer, you can watch the video below for a quick preview.

photo credit: netflix

