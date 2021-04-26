Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott’s ‘Oslo’ Sets May Premiere

HBO Max shared a first look trailer for “Oslo,” set to premiere on the network on May 29th. The drama stars Golden Globe winner Ruth Wilson and Emmy nominee Andrew Scott, and was adapted from the Tony Award-winning play of the same name.

The description reads, “The film is based on a true story of negotiations between implacable enemies — the secret back-channel talks, unlikely friendships and quiet heroics of a small but committed group of Israelis, Palestinians and one Norwegian couple that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords.”

The cast includes Ruth Wilson as Mona Juul, a Norwegian foreign minister; Emmy nominee Andrew Scott as Terje Rød-Larsen, a Norwegian sociologist and Mona’s husband; Salim Daw as Ahmed Qurie, Finance Minister of the PLO; Waleed Zuaiter as Hassan Asfour, Qurie’s associate & PLO liaison; Jeff Wilbusch as Uri Savir, Director General of the Israeli Foreign Ministry; Igal Naor as Joel Singer, legal adviser to the Israeli Foreign Ministry; Dov Glickman as Yair Hirschfield, Israeli professor of economics; Rotem Keinan as Ron Pundak, Hirschfield’s associate and fellow Israeli professor; Itzik Cohen as Yossi Beilin, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister; Tobias Zilliacus as Jan Egeland, Norwegian State Secretary; and Sasson Gabay as Shimon Peres, Foreign Minister of the State of Israel.

tv: AppleTV Acquires ‘Number One on the Call Sheet’ Documentaries

OSLO is written and executive produced by Tony Award winner J.T. Rogers, who also wrote the stage play. The film is directed and executive produced by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher. DreamWorks Pictures, Marc Platt Productions, and Bold Films produce.

HBO Max released the trailer on social media on Monday afternoon, setting a premiere date and giving viewers a first look at the adaptation. The video’s description on YouTube adds, “In the face of conflict, they sought peace. Based on the remarkable true story of the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords.”

photo credit: hbo max

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter