Facebook adds a Spotify Mini-Player within App

Spotify and Facebook are teaming up to allow Facebook users to stream music and podcasts from Spotify, directly within the Facebook app. If you spend a lot of time on Facebook, this could save you a few clicks if you want to listen to some music while browsing, or Facebook messaging with someone, or allow users to listen to a podcast while doing social media work.

In a blog post on Monday morning, Spotify stated, “Discovery is important to Spotify. That’s why we’re improving how users share and engage with songs and podcast episodes by introducing a new mini-player experience driven by social discovery—discovery that allows listeners to enjoy audio from Spotify directly within Facebook, without switching between apps.”

The mini-player launched in select markets and is available to Spotify Premium users. You can discover new songs and listen to episodes, and the experience is present on both iOS and Android. Spotify Free users can also use the mini-player on iOS and Android, but only in shuffle mode and the streams will include ads from Spotify.

The company added, “Beyond Spotify shares to Facebook News Feed, fans will also have the ability to play songs via the mini-player through select verified artists’ posts, or even from user-uploaded videos on Facebook that contain licensed music. Your reach just got even greater.”

Here’s how to launch the miniplayer: As explained by Spotify

Tap the “Play” button on the song you, your friend, family member, or favorite creator shared from Spotify to their Facebook News Feed. The first time you’re using the miniplayer, you’ll see a consent dialog open—click on “Connect” to continue. If you’re logged in to Spotify, the apps will automatically switch and playback will start from within the Spotify app. (If you’re not logged in, you will be prompted to do so.) Spotify keeps playing even if you keep scrolling down your News Feed, but you’ll have control over playback options so you can pause or dismiss the miniplayer.

