Netflix Acquires Thai Thriller ‘Ghost Lab,’ Sets May Release

Netflix acquired the exclusive global rights for “Ghost Lab,” created by GDH, and the video streaming service plans to release the movie on May 26th. “Goff” Paween Purijitpanya directed the supernatural thriller, and it stars “Tor” Thanapob Leeratanakachorn, “Ice” Paris Intarakomalyasut, and “Nychaa” Nuttanicha Dungwattanawanich.

The description reads, “Ghost Lab is a thriller film about supernatural experiments that cross the boundaries between life and death.”

“Ghost Lab’s storyline is quite unconventional, because it attempts a deeper exploration of our belief in the supernatural, and whether this can be proven by science,” the director said in a statement. “It’s an honor to be partnering with a global platform that allows for creative expression, and I hope this movie will encourage the audience to contemplate their ways of life and find the answers to their questions.”

tv: ‘West Side Story’ Trailer Teases Steven Spielberg’s Adaptation

Malobika Banerji, Director of Content, Southeast Asia at Netflix added, “Ghost Lab is a bold, original film from the brilliant mind of Director Paween Purijitpanya and an incredible Thai cast and crew. We’re excited to partner with GDH to bring this film to our members in Thailand and around the world.”

“Ghost Lab” is GDH’s first title to be exclusively available on Netflix. It is also the first locally produced Thai title in Dolby Vision.

Jina Osothsilp, Chief Executive Officer of GDH, said, “This year, GDH will continue to produce a diverse and fresh slate of top-quality Thai films like Ghost Lab. These are films which will cement GDH’s reputation as being in the forefront of the Thai filmmaking industry. We are happy that our titles will have the chance to capture audiences around the world on Netflix.’’

Netflix released a trailer for the movie on social media back in April. If you missed the promotional video, you can watch it below for a quick preview of the setting and story.

photo credit: netflix

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter