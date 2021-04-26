Oscars 2021: The Winners List

ABC hosted the 93rd Oscars, with top honors going to “Nomadland.” The Oscars 2021 ceremony went without a host this year, and more viewers than usual probably didn’t watch a lot of the movies that were nominated because of the ongoing health crisis. Going into the night, “Nomadland” and “Promising Young Woman” were fan-favorites, and won a few Oscars, but Chadwick Boseman was a favorite and ended up losing to Anthony Hopkins. There are always surprises.

The broadcast also featured performances from this yea’s Original Song category, performed by Celeste, H.E.R., Leslie Odom Jr., Laura Pausini, Daniel Pemberton, Molly Sandén, and Diane Warren.

The Oscars 2021 Winners List:

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

WINNER: Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

WINNER: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

WINNER: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

WINNER: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

WINNER: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Costume Design

Emma

WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

WINNER: Soul

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

WINNER: The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

WINNER: Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Short

Burrow

Genius Loci

WINNER: If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live-Action Short

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

WINNER: Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

WINNER: My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Documentary Short

WINNER: Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best International Feature

WINNER: Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

WINNER: Sound of Metal

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

WINNER: Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

WINNER: Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

WINNER: Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

WINNER: Tenet

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Animated Feature

Onward

Over the Moon

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

WINNER: Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Original Song

WINNER: “Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest

“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

