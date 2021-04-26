Oscars 2021: The Winners List

ABC hosted the 93rd Oscars, with top honors going to “Nomadland.” The Oscars 2021 ceremony went without a host this year, and more viewers than usual probably didn’t watch a lot of the movies that were nominated because of the ongoing health crisis. Going into the night, “Nomadland” and “Promising Young Woman” were fan-favorites, and won a few Oscars, but Chadwick Boseman was a favorite and ended up losing to Anthony Hopkins. There are always surprises.
The broadcast also featured performances from this yea’s Original Song category, performed by Celeste, H.E.R., Leslie Odom Jr., Laura Pausini, Daniel Pemberton, Molly Sandén, and Diane Warren.
The Oscars 2021 Winners List:
Best Picture
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- WINNER: Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
- Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher, Mank
- Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
- WINNER: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Actor
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- WINNER: Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- WINNER: Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actress
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- WINNER: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Costume Design
- Emma
- WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
Best Original Score
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mank
- Minari
- News of the World
- WINNER: Soul
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- WINNER: The Father
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami
- The White Tiger
Best Original Screenplay
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- WINNER: Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Animated Short
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- WINNER: If Anything Happens I Love You
- Opera
- Yes-People
Best Live-Action Short
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
WINNER: Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best Supporting Actor
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
- Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
- LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Documentary Feature
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- WINNER: My Octopus Teacher
- Time
Best Documentary Short
- WINNER: Colette
- A Concerto Is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Love Song for Latasha
Best International Feature
- WINNER: Another Round
- Better Days
- Collective
- The Man Who Sold His Skin
- Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Sound
- Greyhound
- Mank
- News of the World
- Soul
- WINNER: Sound of Metal
Best Production Design
- The Father
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- WINNER: Mank
- News of the World
- Tenet
Best Film Editing
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- WINNER: Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Cinematography
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- WINNER: Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Visual Effects
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- WINNER: Tenet
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Best Animated Feature
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- WINNER: Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Best Original Song
WINNER: “Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest
“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
photo credit: abc
