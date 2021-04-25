Weekend Box Office: ‘Mortal Kombat’ Battles ‘Demon Slayer’

After a short delay to give Godzilla and Kong more time to dominate the box office, “Mortal Kombat” hit theaters nationwide this week. This is the fifth week in a row that Warner Bros. Pictures has topped the domestic box office chart, thanks to the studio’s earlier decision to release movies in theaters and on HBO Max.

“Mortal Kombat” won the weekend with a $22.5M opening across 3,073 locations. Simon McQuoid directed “Mortal Kombat,” starring Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, Hiroyuki Sanada, Max Huang, Sisi Stringer, Matilda Kimber, and Laura Brent.

The original “Mortal Kombat” movie hit theaters in 1995, winning the weekend with a $23M domestic debut before grossing $122M worldwide. Paul W.S. Anderson directed a sequel in 1997, which made $16.7M on opening weekend before leaving theaters with $51M.

tv: Selena Gomez’s ‘Selena + Chef’ Renewed for Season 3

FUNimation Entertainment gave Mortal Kombat a tough fight with “Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train,” which took second-place overall with a $19.5M weekend at 1,600 locations. “Demon Slayer” had a $12.2K per-theater average this week, while “Mortal Kombat” had a $7.3K average.

With an extra week alone at the box office, “Godzilla vs. Kong” broke the $400M mark at the worldwide box office. The monster battle landed in third-place overall with a $4.2M weekend, remaining in 2,856 locations, and raising its domestic total to $86.5M. Adam Wingard directed “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

Universal Pictures’ “Nobody” dropped to fourth-place with a $1.8M weekend in 2,252 locations. The film’s five-week total now sits at $21.6M domestically. Ilya Naishuller directed “Nobody,” which stars Bob Odenkirk, Aleksey Serebryakov, and Connie Nielsen.

“Raya and the Last Dragon” took fifth-place this weekend with a $1.6M total. The animated-comedy hit theaters and Disney+ eight weeks ago and has made $39.8M domestically and $111M worldwide. Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada directed “Raya and the Last Dragon,” starring Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Benedict Wong, Sandra Oh, Lucille Soong, and Alan Tudyk.

Not making the Top Five but worth mentioning is Bleecker Street Media’s “Together Together,” which made $522K across 665 locations. Nikole Beckwith wrote and directed the comedy, which features Patti Harrison, Ed Helms, and Rosalind Chao.

Movie Distributor / Studio Domestic Total Released Godzilla vs. Kong Warner Bros. Pictures $86.5M March Tom & Jerry Warner Bros. Pictures $43.4M February Raya & The Last Dragon Disney $39.8M March Mortal Kombat Warner Bros. Pictures $22.5M April Nobody Universal Pictures $21.6M March Domestic Box Office: Top 5 Highest Grossing Movies of 2021

photo credit: warner bros pictures

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter