Showtime Acquires ‘CUSP’ Coming-of-Age Documentary

Showtime Documentary Films acquired worldwide rights to “CUSP,” from directors Parker Hill and Isabel Bethencourt, winners of the Emerging Filmmaker Special Jury Award at the Sundance Film Festival. The documentary premiered at Sundance earlier this year, and the network is planning a theatrical release ahead of a network premiere in 2021.

“We are thrilled to be working with Parker and Isabel, who, much like their subjects, are on their own cusp with this emotional and striking first feature,” said Malhotra. “The raw intimacy they capture, and the stories they draw from their subjects, are incredible when you consider where they are in their careers.”

The description reads, “Set in a small military town in Texas, CUSP chases three wild-spirited teenage girls as they live out a fever-dream summer, when the strictures of adolescence clash with the growing desire for personal agency.”

“We are honored to be partnering with Vinnie and the team at Showtime to share CUSP with audiences around the world,” said Hill and Bethencourt. “Their fearless dedication to uplifting bold and unflinching stories is inspiring. We’re forever grateful to the incredible young women who shared their lives with us, and we hope that their bravery and strength encourage others to feel less alone and speak up.”

“This is the kind of film we love – fearless, honest and unflinching – and Showtime is the perfect partner to bring this story to the world,” said Jenifer Westphal, Founder and CEO of Wavelength, and Executive Producer, CUSP.

“CUSP is a profound piece of filmmaking. What Isabel and Parker have accomplished is extraordinary,” said Chris Columbus, President, Maiden Voyage Pictures and Executive Producer, CUSP. “The cinema verité look into these young women’s lives is emotionally devastating and unlike anything I’ve ever seen in American film. At Maiden Voyage, we are honored to be executive producers of CUSP. And we are thrilled to be partnering with Showtime.”

Hill is a writer-director and photographer who graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. Her thesis film, “One Good Pitch,” premiered at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival, and her short film “Homing In” screened at the 2017 BFI London Film Festival. Bethencourt is a filmmaker and photographer who graduated from New York University. Her work as a director and cinematographer has been published by the Wall Street Journal, ESPN, GQ, and Teen Vogue.

photo credit: showtime

