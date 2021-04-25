‘New Pokémon Snap’ Site Features an Interactive Map of Lental Region

Nintendo invited Pokémon Trainers and photographers to explore the company’s latest interactive website, promoting the launch of the “New Pokémon Snap” game for the Nintendo Switch. The title is launching next week, on April 30th, and players will be able to get an early look at the new content while exploring the site.

The ‘Explore the Lental Region‘ site launched this week, offering inside details on the Lental region and its wild Pokémon. Trainers can click through eight spots on the site’s map to learn about different Pokémon interactions and habitats in the game, and they can earn My Nintendo Platinum Points along their journey. Players can redeem the virtual currency for various rewards, including upcoming New Pokémon Snap items.

Each of the eight locations also offers an exclusive digital photo frame, inspired by different parts of the Lental region. Trainers will be able to decorate their selfies with these colorful frames and share them directly to their social channels.

You can order the Nintendo Switch version of “New Pokémon Snap” right here on Amazon.

The game’s description reads, “New Pokémon Snap features islands teeming with untouched nature – from dense jungles to vast deserts, all home to different wild Pokémon. Players will take on the role of a budding Pokémon photographer and work with the Lental region expert, Professor Mirror, and his assistant, Rita, on an ecological survey to photograph Pokémon thriving in their natural habitats. Along the way, players can capture Pokémon behaviors that aren’t normally seen! Professor Mirror will evaluate their photography prowess as they investigate the mysterious Illumina phenomenon and build their very own Pokémon Photodex.”

You can visit the Lental Region right here on explorelental.nintendo.com.

Nintendo also released a first look at the game’s first region on social media. If you missed the playthough on social media, you can get a preview of the upcoming game. The video’s description on YouTube reads, “Nintendo Minute is never a minute! Today’s we’re finally getting a chance to play New Pokémon Snap. We’re starting from the very beginning and taking you along with us. Tell us what photos you’re most excited to take. As always, thanks so much for watching and we’ll see you next week!”

photo credit: nintendo

