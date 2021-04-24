AppleTV Acquires ‘Number One on the Call Sheet’ Documentaries

“Number One on the Call Sheet” will stream on AppleTV+, a project that includes two documentary features celebrating Black achievement in the film industry while exploring what it takes for Black actors to succeed in Hollywood.

The first installment is titled “Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Women in Hollywood,” which is executive produced by Academy Award nominee Angela Bassett and Academy Award winner Halle Berry. Shola Lynch directed this documentary, which explores and highlights the groundbreaking work of Black women actors of the past who paved the way for Bassett, Berry, and others.

The second film, “Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood,” will be directed by Academy Award nominee Reginald Hudlin. The second documentary highlights the stories and experiences of Black male actors of the past who paved the way for Foxx, Hart, and others.

movies: ‘Captain America 4’ Reportedly In Development at Marvel

“Number One on the Call Sheet” is produced by Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Datari Turner, and Dan Cogan. Hart produces through his HartBeat Productions, and Dan Cogan produces through Story Syndicate. Reginald Hudlin and Bryan Smiley will serve as executive producers across both films.

Apple did not confirm a premiere date for the two documentaries in the announcement, so AppleTV+ subscribers should keep the projects on their radar over the next few months.

Apple’s expanding documentary slate also includes the newly announced “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything,” as well as the Sundance winner “Boys State,” and the Emmy and Grammy Award-nominated “Beastie Boys Story.” Other projects include “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”; Werner Herzog’s “Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds,” and the upcoming documentary “The Supermodels.”

Apple Originals have picked up 105 wins and 358 awards nominations in just over a year, including Academy Award nominations, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, NAACP Image Awards, a Peabody Award and more.

photo credit: lionsgate

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter