Free ‘Fast & Furious’ Screenings to Span all Eight Films

Universal Pictures is priming the box office ahead of “Fast 9” with a free marathon of “Fast and Furious” movies. The promotional stunt seems like an easy way to get young moviegoers back in the habit of going to a theater on the weekend, while also promoting the film’s summer launch. The studio is partnering with theaters across the United States and will offer free nationwide screenings of all eight previous Fast films, starting on April 30, 2021.

The eight-week program event will showcase all eight previous Fast films, all free of charge, with one film screening each Friday. The films will be screened in chronological order, beginning with 2001’s “The Fast and the Furious” on April 30th and culminating with the 2017 hit “The Fate of the Furious” on June 18th. The franchise has already made over $5B at the worldwide box office and stands as Universal’s most-profitable and longest-running franchise.

According to the studio, the screening series will launch in more than 500 theaters across the U.S. and will expand to more than 900 theaters. Theaters that join the screening series after April 30th will begin their screenings with whichever film is already scheduled to screen in that week.

Participating theaters include AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark Theatres, Marcus Theatres, Harkins Theatres, Showcase Cinemas, Santikos Entertainment, B&B Theatres, Cinépolis USA, Georgia Theatre Company, Marquee Cinemas, Epic Theatres, EVO Cinemas, Megaplex Theatres, Maya Cinemas, Xscape Theatres, Silverspot Cinema, Golden Star Theaters, MovieScoop Cinemas, and Premiere Cinemas.

“The Fast films are all about family, and Universal wanted to find a way to thank our huge family of Fast fans around the country for their passion and loyalty over the past 20 years,” said Jim Orr, Universal’s President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution. “We’re grateful to our theater partners for their help in making this screening series possible, and we are delighted to welcome audiences back to theaters to experience the wild Fast ride all over again. And we cannot wait to blow everyone’s minds with the release of F9 on June 25.”

Screening tickets will be distributed by each theater and will be available the Friday before each weekly screening, starting on Friday, April 30th. Fans can visit FastFridayScreenings.com for further information on how to receive tickets.

photo credit: universal pictures

