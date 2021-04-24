‘Captain America 4’ Reportedly In Development at Marvel

Marvel fans lit up social media this weekend when news broke about “Captain America 4.” According to a report from THR, the showrunner of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” Malcolm Spellman, will write the script with Dalan Musson. Details are slim on the new installment, so just keep the project on your radar for now.

If the movie hits theaters it will be the fourth installment in the Captain America sub-genre. “Captain America: The First Avenger” made over $370M in 2011 when it hit theaters. Marvel continued the story in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” in 2014, which made over $714M worldwide, and “Captain America: Civil War” released in 2016 and grossed over $1.1B at the box office.

Marvel has not officially announced the film, and THR did not confirm any casting details or disclose an attached director.

Back in March, Disney announced that “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” ranked as the most-watched series premiere ever on Disney+ during its opening weekend. Disney also stated that the first episode was also the most-watched title overall for the same period on a global basis, including in Disney+ Hotstar markets.

After the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Falcon has taken over the role of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has a shiny new outfit to go with the Captain America shield. Anthony Mackie stars as Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon in the series, alongside Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier. The six-episode series wrapped this weekend and also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

The next film on the MCU schedule is the long-delayed “Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha/Black Widow, alongside Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

The future MCU slate includes “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Fantastic Four,” “Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” “Eternals,” “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Black Panther 2,” “Blade,” “Captain Marvel 2,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

photo credit: marvel

