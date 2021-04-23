AppleTV to Stream ‘1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything’ Docuseries

Apple TV+ announced a premiere date for “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything,” a new docuseries that will explore the musicians and soundtracks that shaped the culture and politics of 1971. Executive produced by Academy, BAFTA, and Grammy Award winners Asif Kapadia and James Gay-Rees, the eight-part docuseries will premiere May 21st on Apple TV+.

The description reads, “An immersive, deep-dive rich with archival footage and interviews, ‘1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything,’ will show how the musical icons of the time were influenced by the changing tides of history; and, in turn, how they used their music to inspire hope, change and the culture around them. The docuseries will examine the most iconic artists and songs that we still listen to 50 years later, including The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Bob Marley, Marvin Gaye, The Who, Joni Mitchell, Lou Reed and more.”

The project comes from Universal Music Group’s (UMG) Mercury Studios in association with On The Corner Films. Asif Kapadia will serve as series director and will executive produce alongside James Gay-Rees, David Joseph, and UMG’s Adam Barker. Chris King serves as editor and executive producer on the project, with Danielle Peck serving as series producer. Peck also directs alongside James Rogan.

“1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything” joins Apple’s unscripted series and films slate, which includes “Boys State,” which won two Critics Choice Documentary Awards and the Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize Award; Critics Choice Award-winning and Emmy and Grammy Award-nominated “Beastie Boys Story”; the hit documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”; Werner Herzog’s Critics Choice Documentary Award nominee “Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds”; as well as upcoming documentary “The Supermodels,” from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries; and the recently announced “Number One on the Call Sheet,” from acclaimed storytellers Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Datari Turner and Dan Cogan.

