F. Gary Gray to Direct Vin Diesel in ‘Muscle’ Action-Comedy

F. Gary Gray will direct Vin Diesel in the upcoming STXfilms action-comedy “Muscle.” Reginald Hudlin and Byron Phillips are producing alongside Diesel and Samantha Vincent for One Race Films. Gray will also executive produce the project.

“Muscle” will be Gray’s next project, working from a script by John Swetnam and Malcolm Spellman. The original script was written by Scott Taylor & Wesley Jermaine Johnson, and production is expected to begin later this year.

Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group, said in a statement, “There are few directors who can match Gary’s skill with character, comedy, and big action, which is why he is one of the most accomplished and in-demand directors working today. Over the years, Vin and I have worked together on a number of hit movies and it’s a thrill to reteam Vin and Gary after their billion-dollar success on The Fate of the Furious. This will become one of the most eagerly anticipated films on our slate.”

F. Gary Gray worked with Diesel on “The Fate of the Furious,” which made over $1.2B worldwide. The director also worked on the Oscar-nominated “Straight Outta Compton,” “Law Abiding Citizen,” “Be Cool,” “The Italian Job,” “The Negotiator,” “Set It Off,” and his debut feature, “Friday.” He is developing to direct “Saints Row” and is also attached to direct “M.A.S.K.” for Paramount and Hasbro.

Diesel is returning to “The Fast & Furious” franchise for “Fast 9,” slated to hit theaters on June 25, 2021. Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Diesel would star in a live-action “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots” movie, based on the Mattel games, from Mattel Films, Universal Pictures, and Vin Diesel’s production company.

