‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ Season 2 will Start Production in June

The mystery series “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” will return for a second season on Disney Channel. The announcement was made on Friday by Reena Singh, senior vice president, Development and Current Series, Disney Branded Television.

“Secrets of Sulphur Springs” premiered on the network back in January, and has reached 8.4M total viewers according to the network, and ranked as the #1 series across all television with Girls 6-11. The series also ranks as the top live-action on DisneyNow.

The network added, “Season two will take a deeper look into Harper’s family history and their connection to The Tremont hotel. What will start as a fact-finding mission will soon turn into a high-stakes adventure that could forever change her friendship with Griffin.”

“Our brilliant executive producers, Tracey Thomson and Charles Pratt Jr., along with a supremely talented cast and crew, have truly created a captivating series that keeps our viewers guessing,” Singh said. “Now that the disappearance of Savannah has been solved, we look forward to a season of all-new puzzling plots and storylines for kids and families to unravel in the mysterious southern town of Sulphur Springs.”

pop culture: Disneyland’s ‘Avengers Campus’ to Open in June

Filmed and set in Louisiana, the first season of “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” followed 12-year-old Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver), whose world has been upended by his father, Ben (Josh Braaten), after he moves the family from Chicago to take ownership of an abandoned hotel property, The Tremont. Now, the family—which also includes Griffin’s mother, Sarah (Kelly Frye), and his younger twin siblings, Wyatt (Landon Gordon) and Zoey (Madeleine McGraw)—live in The Tremont in hopes of restoring it to the lively vacation destination it once was. On his first day at his new school, Griffin hears rumors that the hotel is haunted by the ghost of Savannah (Elle Graham), a girl who disappeared decades ago. He soon meets and befriends Harper (Kyliegh Curran), a thrill-seeking classmate, and they discover a secret portal that allows them to travel back in time and uncover clues about the town mystery.

“Secrets of Sulphur Springs” is from creator, writer, and executive producer Tracey Thomson. Charles Pratt Jr. also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

photo credit: disney channel

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter