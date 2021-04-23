Selena Gomez’s ‘Selena + Chef’ Renewed for Season 3

HBO Max ordered up another round of Selena Gomez’s cooking show, “SELENA + CHEF.”

The network confirmed a Season 3 order on Friday afternoon and announced that new episodes of the unscripted series would premiere later this year, exclusively on HBO Max. According to the network, Season 3 will continue Gomez’s cooking adventures at home with a new roster of all-star chefs, who will help her whip up delicious dishes.

Like in its first two seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity each episode. To date, the series has raised $360K for 23 nonprofit organizations. The series is executive produced by Gomez for July Moon Productions, along with executive producers Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Leah Hariton on behalf of Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) and Melissa Stokes.

On May 8th, Selena Gomez is hosting “VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World,” a global broadcast and streaming special that hopes to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere. The special will air across ABC, CBS, YouTube, as well as the iHeart broadcast radio stations and the iHeartRadio App.

“I’m honored to be hosting ‘VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World’,” said Selena Gomez in a statement. “This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably, and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn’t felt possible in the past year. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

YouTube will stream an extended version for a full run-time of 90 minutes, including additional performances and appearances by NCT 127 and YouTube creators Daniel El Travieso, Kati Morton, ShootforLove, Thembe Mahlaba, and The Try Guys.

photo credit: hbo

