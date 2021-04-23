‘NieR Replicant’ Launches ver.1.22474487139 Today

Square Enix launched “NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139” today on Xbox One, Playstation, and PC platforms. The game is technically a “re-telling” of the original “NieR Replicant” game, updated for modern consoles. Square Enix dropped a launch trailer to get fans of the franchise excited for the big release, and the updated version includes a few nods to “NieR: Automata.”

The publisher said in the announcement, “Fans of the NieR series and newcomers alike can jump into this upgraded version of NieR Replicant and immerse themselves in a dark, apocalyptic world with fully remastered visuals, enhanced combat and gameplay, a re-recorded soundtrack, and all-new voice dialogue. The game also includes brand-new story content, extra dungeons, costumes, and more.”

The game is currently a bestseller on multiple storefronts, and you can find the console version right here on Amazon.

The updated version includes extra episodes, including new boss battles and an all-new “Mermaid” episode featuring a wrecked ship and a little girl. There are also extra dungeons. Previously released as DLC for the original release in Japan and similar to “The World of Recycled Vessel” content in the West, fans will be able to undertake a series of challenging dungeons as the “15 Nightmares” protagonist in the world of recycled vessel. Square Enix explained that playing through the dungeons will unlock a variety of weapons, as well as extra costumes, “Kabuki” and “Samurai.” You will also be able to change the appearance of enemy bullets to Emil’s face through the options menu after obtaining either of the costumes.

gadgets: THX Onyx: A $200 DAC to Improve all Your Devices

Players will also unlock an option to switch to select background music tracks from “NieR: Automata” after completing the first playthrough. “NieR: Automata” fans will also notice that the English and Japanese voice actors of 2B and 9S will be featured in the game.

In addition to the costumes obtainable from “15 Nightmares”, starting at launch, players will be able to download a free “4 YoRHa” costume pack to swap their character’s costumes and weapons to fan-favorite designs from “NieR: Automata,” including 9S, 2B and A2.

“NieR Re[in]carnation,” the first mobile title in the NieR series, is also in development by Applibot, Inc. for North America and Europe.

photo credit: square enix

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.