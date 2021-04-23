Sofia Alvarez to Direct Emma Pasarow in ‘Along for the Ride’ Adaptation

Sofia Alvarez will adapt and direct “Along for the Ride,” based on the YA novel of the same name from New York Times bestselling author Sarah Dessen. The cast includes Emma Pasarow (Auden), Belmont Cameli (Eli), Kate Bosworth (Heidi), and Laura Kariuki (Maggie), as well as Andie MacDowell (Victoria) and Dermot Mulroney (Robert).

Dessen’s books have been translated into 35 languages, with more than 10M copies in print worldwide. Along for the Ride is also the winner of the Goodreads Choice Award for Best YA Fiction.

The logline reads, “The summer before college Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted.”

The adaptation is expected to start production in North Carolina, and “Along for the Ride” will be Sofia Alvarez’s feature directorial debut. Alvarez is also writing the screenplay for the film, her follow-up after adapting Netflix’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.”

The extended cast includes Genevieve Hannelius (Leah), Samia Finnerty (Esther), Paul Karmiyran (Adam), Marcus Scribner (Wallace), and Ricardo Hurtado (Jake).

Netflix previously optioned three YA novels from Sarah Dessen: “This Lullaby,” “Once and For All,” and “Along for the Ride,” which is the first project to be adapted into a feature film. Netflix recently optioned Dessen’s most popular and beloved book “The Truth About Forever,” which was previously unannounced.

photo credit: netflix

