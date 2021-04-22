Shudder Picks Up ‘The Boy Behind the Door’ Thriller

Shudder acquired the exclusive rights to “The Boy Behind the Door” and plans to release the thriller in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand on July 29th. The movie marks the first feature from co-writers and directors Justin Powell and David Charbonier, and their follow-up project “The Djinn” will be released by AMC Networks’ IFC Midnight in North America on May 14th.

“The Boy Behind the Door” had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest before playing AFI Fest. Rick Rosenthal, Ryan Scaringe, Jim Hart, John Hermann, and Ryan Lewis produced the project, with Bert Kern, Nick Morton, and Howard Barish serving as executive producers.

The description reads, “In The Boy Behind the Door, a night of unimaginable terror awaits twelve-year-old Bobby (Lonnie Chavis) and his best friend, Kevin (Ezra Dewey), when they are abducted on their way home from school. Managing to escape his confines, Bobby navigates the dark halls, praying his presence goes unnoticed as he avoids his captor at every turn. Even worse is the arrival of another stranger, whose mysterious arrangement with the kidnapper may spell certain doom for Kevin. With no means of calling for help and miles of dark country in every direction, Bobby embarks on a rescue mission, determined to get himself and Kevin out alive… or die trying.”

In addition to Chavis and Dewey, the film also stars Kristin Bauer van Straten, Scott Michael Foster, and Micah Hauptman.

“From its first frame, The Boy Behind the Door ratchets up the tension in a way that seems to never let up,” said Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder. “Justin and David have tapped into what true evil lurking around in our world today looks like, and I can think of no better place for audiences to experience this unrelenting thrill ride than Shudder.”

“We are excited to partner with Shudder, the leading voice in the horror space, for the release of The Boy Behind the Door,” said filmmakers David Charbonier and Justin Powell. “It’s not every day we get to see stories centered on such strong, diverse leads, which Lonnie and Ezra masterfully craft with honest and authentic performances. We hope audiences worldwide will have as much fun watching the film as we did making it.”

photo credit: shudder

