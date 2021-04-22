‘High School Musical’ Marathon to air on Disney Channel Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

High School Musical fans will want to set a reminder to catch the Season 1 marathon of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” on May 8th. The marathon starts at 5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, ahead of the show’s Season 2 premiere on Disney+ on May 14th.

In the announcement, Disney Channel explained that the one-time-only High School Musical Marathon will also feature sneak peeks of Season 2, as well as a new musical number performed by Nini and Ricky, and special messages and facts about the cast. Fans can also look for more “Buspool Karaoke” music videos and other surprises during the marathon.

“High School Musical,” the series was created and is executive-produced by Tim Federle and stars Olivia Rodrigo (“Nini”), Joshua Bassett (“Ricky”), Sofia Wylie (“Gina”), Matt Cornett (“E.J.”), Larry Saperstein (“Big Red”), Julia Lester (“Ashlyn”), Dara Reneé (“Kourtney”), Frankie Rodriguez (“Carlos”), Joe Serafini (“Seb”), Mark St. Cyr (“Mr. Mazzara”) and Kate Reinders (“Miss Jenn”).

movies: Sony Pictures Deal with Disney Brings More Spider-Man to Disney+

The 10-episode series picks up nearly 15 years after the original movie, at the real-life location of East High. It follows a group of students as they count down to opening night of their school’s first-ever production of “High School Musical.”

The network teased, “Show-mances blossom, friendships are tested and new ones are made, rivalries flare and lives are changed forever as these young people discover the transformative power that only a high school drama club can provide.”

The series features original songs and acoustic “rehearsal-room” reinterpretations of songs from the original “High School Musical,” providing the soundtrack for an unlikely group of theater kids who learn “we’re all in this together” when it comes to pulling off an against-all-odds opening night.

Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Branded Television, said, “For everyone who was there at the birth of ‘High School Musical’ on Disney Channel 15 years ago, this is like a homecoming! And whether you’ll be experiencing the new series for the very first time or just want to relive the drama and magic of season one ahead of the season two premiere, viewers will get to see it on the platform where it all began … bet on it!”

photo credit: disney channel

