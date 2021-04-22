‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Haunts Fans with a Trailer

The first full-length trailer for “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” is out, teasing the upcoming horror-thriller ahead of its June 4th release date. The movie, which is the third instalment in ‘The Conjuring’ franchise, will release in theaters and on HBO Max, part of the studio’s 2021 hybrid release schedule.

The movie’s description reads, “‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.”

tv: Netflix’s ‘Ragnarok’ Season 2 to Premiere in May

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprise their roles as Lorraine and Ed Warren in the movie, with Michael Chaves directing. The cast also includes Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick wrote the screenplay for the project, working from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” is the seventh film in the expanded franchise, which has grossed more than $1.8B worldwide. The expanding universe includes the first two “Conjuring” films, as well as “Annabelle” and “Annabelle: Creation,” as well as “The Nun,” and “Annabelle Comes Home.”

“The Conjuring” hit theaters in 2013 and made over $319M worldwide. The first “Annabelle” movie released in 2014, making $257M, followed by “The Conjuring 2” in 2016 which grossed over $320M. In 2017, the studio released “Annabelle: Creation,” making over $306M, and “The Nun” hit theaters in 2018 and made $365M globally. “Annabelle Comes Home” hit theaters in 2019 and brought in $231M for the studio.

Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Michael Clear, Judson Scott and Michelle Morrissey served as executive producers.

photo credit: warner bros pictures

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter