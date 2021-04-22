Soul 22 Returns in ‘SOUL’ Spinoff Short on Disney+

Disney+ will stream “22 VS. Earth” on April 30th, a spinoff story about soul 22 from PIXAR’s award-winning 2020 feature film “Soul.” The new short takes place before the events of the film, and before she ever met Joe Gardner. The series features Tina Fey as the voice of sarcastic soul 22.

Pixar veteran Kevin Nolting directed the short.

“While making ‘Soul,’ we talked about the why of a new soul not wanting to live on Earth, but it didn’t ultimately belong in that movie,” said Nolting. “‘22 vs. Earth’ was a chance to explore some of the unanswered questions we had about why 22 was so cynical. As a fairly cynical person myself, it felt like perfect material.”

The description reads, “In the short, 22 defies the rules of The Great Before and refuses to go to Earth, enlisting a gang of five other new souls in her attempt at rebellion. However, as her cohorts’ activities lead to unexpected results, 22’s subversive plot may actually lead to a surprising revelation about the meaning of life.”

“I think the new souls make the short so fun—the contrast of their pure innocence and delight with the cynical expectations of 22,” said Nolting. “The other new souls are what 22 once was before she took another path—purely innocent, blank slates to be guided by the counselors in their mostly uneventful journey to the earth portal. 22 sees an opening in that and attempts to guide them herself into her way of thinking.”

“Soul” and Apple’s “Wolfwalkers” dominated the animated Annie Awards this year. Pixar’s “Soul” won seven Annie Awards in total, including Best Feature, Character Animation, Music, Storyboarding, Writing, Best FX, and Editorial.

photo credit: disney+

