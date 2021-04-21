Daisy Ridley’s ‘The Marsh King’s Daughter’ Moves to STXfilms

STXfilms acquired the U.S. distribution rights to Black Bear Pictures and Anonymous Content’s psychological-thriller “The Marsh King’s Daughter,” starring Daisy Ridley.

Neil Burger is attached to direct the thriller, working from a screenplay by Elle Smith & Mark L. Smith, adapted from Karen Dionne’s best-selling novel of the same name. The acquisition reunites STXfilms and director Neil Burger after their success together on “The Upside,” which grossed over $100M domestically.

The Marsh King’s Daughter is an international bestselling novel by author Karen Dionne and published in 25 languages. If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the novel right here on Amazon.

“We’re thrilled to be reuniting with Neil after such a successful collaboration on The Upside and extending our relationship with Black Bear and our friends at Anonymous Content,” said Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group. “Like The New York Times said about the novel, this project is as good as a thriller can be. Daisy Ridley is perfect for this role and we can’t wait to share this film with audiences in the territories we have acquired.”

“We are honored to partner with STX on the US release of The Marsh King’s Daughter,” said Black Bear’s Schwarzman. “STX consistently provides audiences with high quality, event-driven and original films, and Neil and our team are thrilled to add this unique psychological thriller to STX’s already impressive lineup.”

Ridley, who will also star in STX’s upcoming “The Ice Beneath Her,” will star as Helena in the film, a woman living a seemingly ordinary life. In the story, she is hiding a dark secret, her father is the infamous “Marsh King,” a man who kept her and her mother captive in the wilderness for years. After a lifetime of trying to escape her past, Helena is forced to face her demons when her father unexpectedly escapes from prison.

Teddy Schwarzman, Keith Redmon, and Mark L. Smith are producing the project, with Michael Heimler, Cliff Roberts, and Charles Miller serving as executive producers. Black Bear will fully finance, and principal photography is slated to start in Canada in June.

