Netflix’s ‘Ragnarok’ Season 2 to Premiere in May

Netflix’s Norwegian language drama “Ragnarok Season 2” will start in May. The video streaming service released several first look photos to tease the upcoming season, which is returning with all-new episodes on May 27th.

The cast of Ragnarok includes David Stakston, Danu Sunth, Jonas Strand Gravli, Theresa Frostad Eggesbø, Herman Tømmeraas, Emma Bones, Henriette Steenstrup, Odd-Magnus Williamson, Synnøve Macody Lund, Bjørn Sundquist and Gísli Örn Garðarsson. The show’s second season adds Vebjørn Enger, Benjamin Helstad, Billie Barker, Jesper Malm, and Espen Sigurdsen.

Netflix’s series description reads, “Ragnarok is a coming-of-age drama building on, and contributing to, a new and surprising angle on Norse mythology. The second season will pick up where the first season left: What do you do when you’re a 17-year-old high schooler who has just learned that you’re up against an ancient and extremely powerful enemy that is holding an entire town, perhaps even an entire country, in an iron grip?”

The six-part Norwegian language series is produced by SAM Productions, a Danish screenwriter-based production company. Adam Price and Emilie Lebech Kaae function as creators and writers, executive producer is Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen, producer Stine Meldgaard Madsen, and Director is Mogens Hagedorn.

pop culture: MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Borat’ Lead Nominations

The Ragnarok Season 2 description adds, “Magne has to accept that now that he’s ready for battle, his enemies are too many and too strong. Is there anyone else who, like him, has supernatural powers? And will he be able to find these people in time? And what happens when it turns out that his little brother, Laurits, is also quite exceptional, but that he views the world very differently from Magne? In the second season of Ragnarok, the conflict gets tougher, evil gets more focused, and the choices even more desperate. In the midst of all this, Magne is faced with the fundamental question: How far are you willing to go in order to save your family?”

Netflix teases photos of #Ragnarok Season 2, setting a May 27th premiere date. pic.twitter.com/2TjOinyHqB — Slanted (@theslanted) April 21, 2021

photo credit: netflix

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline, or follow us on Twitter