Robin Wright’s ‘Land’ Goes Digital in April

Focus Features’ “Land” drama will release on digital platforms on April 27th, followed by a Blu-ray and DVD release on May 11th. The movie screened at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and stars Robin Wright, who also directed the film, alongside Demián Bichir and Kim Dickens.

The description reads, “From acclaimed actress Robin Wright comes her directorial debut LAND, the poignant story of one woman’s search for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness. Edee (Wright), in the aftermath of an unfathomable event, finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew and in the face of that uncertainty, retreats to the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies. After a local hunter (Demián Bichir) brings her back from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again.”

The drama hit theaters back in February, hoping to catch a solid box office weekend during the health crisis, and went on to make $2.5M domestically after a $900K opening weekend. You can find the film right here on Prime Video and iTunes.

Jesse Chatham and Erin Dignam wrote the screenplay for “LAND,” with Allyn Stewart, Lora Kennedy, Leah Holzer, and Peter Saraf producing the project.

Focus Features released a trailer for the film back in December 2020. You can watch the promotional video below for a quick preview of the story. The box office is slowly starting to pick up steam, thanks to Warner Bros. Pictures and Disney’s hybrid release schedule, but digital platforms, Hulu, and Netflix are still your best bet for seeing a new drama over the next few weeks.

photo credit: focus features

