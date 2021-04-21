Emilia Jones’ Sundance Hit ‘CODA’ Sets Hybrid Release on AppleTV

The Sundance darling “CODA” now has a firm release date. Apple Original Films announced that the award-winning film will debut in theaters and on Apple TV+ on August 13th.

Siân Heder wrote and directed “CODA,” which was presented in the U.S. Dramatic Competition category at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. The drama went on to win an unprecedented four awards at the festival, including the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award, and the Grand Jury Prize.

“CODA” stars Emilia Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, Amy Forsyth, Kevin Chapman, and Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin.

The film’s official description reads, “Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.”

“CODA” is produced by Vendome Pictures and Pathé, with Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger and Jérôme Seydoux serving as producers, and Ardavan Safaee and Sarah Borch-Jacobsen as executive producers.

photo credit: appletv

