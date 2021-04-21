‘Werewolves Within’ Scares Up a Teaser Ahead of the Premiere

Josh Ruben’s “Werewolves Within” is set to screen at the Tribeca Film Festival next month, and IFC Films released a teaser trailer to get horror fans excited for the debut.

The movie features Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Michael Chernus, Catherine Curtain, Wayne Duvall, Harvey Guillén, Rebecca Henderson, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, and Glenn Fleshler. Mishna Wolff wrote the script, with Ruben directing.

The description reads, “After a proposed pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger FINN (Sam Richardson), and postal worker CECILY (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.”

“I grew up near the same small town where we shot Werewolves Within. As a kid, I’d freak myself out, making up monster stories, running through the woods, pretending I was Chief Brody, fighting creatures in the brush (I LOVED Jaws — hell, I loved horror),” Josh Ruben said in a statement. “That hometown experience, where neighbors knew your business (whether you liked it or not) is so much of what makes Werewolves so personal. But, as much as I love horror movies, nothing scares me more than people. And as much as this movie is an homage to my love for Hot Fuzz, the Coen Brothers, and Arachnophobia, it’s also about the monster in all of us.”

If you aren’t headed to Tribeca this year, the film is slated to release in theaters on June 25, 2021, and will launch on-demand on July 2nd. If you missed the teaser trailer on Wednesday morning, you can watch the promotional video below for a quick preview of the cast and story.

