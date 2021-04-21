‘Ted Lasso’ to Return for Season 2 in July

Fans won’t have to wait long to see more “Ted Lasso.” The award-winning comedy will return with all-new episodes on AppleTV+ on July 23rd, starting up the show’s second season.

“Ted Lasso” was renewed for a third season ahead of its season two premiere, shortly before dominating the 2021 Critics Choice Awards and sweeping every category it was nominated in. The show won Best Comedy Series, Best Actor for Jason Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress for Hannah Waddingham. Sudeikis won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe Award in the Best Comedy Actor category. The series also landed two Writers Guild Awards, one for Best New Series and another for Best Comedy Series, and picked up nominations from the Producers Guild of America for Comedy Series. The show was also the only comedy series honored as an AFI Program of the Year.

The comedy series stars Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed star alongside Sudeikis in the ensemble cast who are joined in season two by Sarah Niles.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer.

The series was developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

photo credit: appletv

