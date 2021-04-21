‘Death and Nightingales’ Sets May Premiere, Starring Jamie Dornan, Ann Skelly and Matthew Rhys

STARZ set a premiere date for the three-part limited series “Death and Nightingales.” The show will premiere on the network on May 16th, following the premiere of “Run the World” and the series finale of “Confronting a Serial Killer,” also on STARZ and the STARZ app.

“Death and the Nightingales” stars three-time Golden Globe nominee Matthew Rhys, IFTA Award Nominee Ann Skelly, and BAFTA Award Nominee Jamie Dornan. Allan Cubitt wrote and directed the limited series and served as an executive producer on the project. The story is based on Eugene McCabe’s modern Irish classic.

The network’s description reads, “‘Death and Nightingales’ is a riveting story of love, betrayal, deception, and revenge, set in the haunting countryside of 1885 Fermanagh, Northern Ireland. In this undivided province of the British Empire, neighbors observe each other and inform. It’s a world of spies, confessions, and double-dealing, where a pervading sense of beauty is shot through with menace and impending doom.”

The network added, “Set over a desperately tense 24-hour period, it’s Beth Winters’ (Ann Skelly) 23rd birthday – the day she has decided to join the charming Liam Ward (Jamie Dornan) and escape from her limited life and difficult Protestant landowner stepfather Billy (Matthew Rhys). As decades of pain and betrayal build to a devastating climax, “Death and Nightingales” is a powerful and gripping drama that follows a woman struggling to control her own destiny and will illuminate tensions that tear both families and nations apart.”

“Death and Nightingales” is produced by Jonathan Cavendish and executive produced by Tommy Bulfin, James Mitchell, and Phil Robertson. The network released an official trailer for the limited series on social media, giving subscribers a preview of the adaptation.

